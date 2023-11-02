Save money with National Cashback Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday is National Cashback Day, a day you can get paid for shopping.

This national day started a few years ago from Retail Me Not, a coupon website. While it used to be a 24-hour event, it now spans three days.

The Retail Me Not website says online stores are giving as much as 20% in cashback. A shopper who spends $100, could earn as much as $20 back.

Here is how it works:

You go to the website, RetailMeNot.com and make a free account.

Then click on an offer.

You’ll go directly from the website to the online retailer site. The checkout process will occur as normal.

RetailMeNot tracks the purchase and issues you a credit for cashback based on the amount of your transaction. After that, you can redeem the money thru Venmo or PayPal.

Research site Top Cash Back says making it through these steps could save you up to $450 each year.

