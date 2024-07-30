Save money with cabinet refacing from Kitchen Tune-Up
by Living with Amy.
Refacing is a great option to update the look and style of your cabinets without gutting everything out of your kitchen. Ashley Kuhns from Kitchen Tune-Up joined the Living with Amy show to talk about how they can work with your existing cabinets and layout to create a more functional and usable space for your family. Watch for more information and some reason on why refacing might be right for you.
Kitchen Tune-Up offers five different ways to update your kitchen within various investment levels. Visit kitchentuneup.com or call 920-968-5887 to schedule a free in-home consultation and fall in love with your kitchen again!
