July 30, 2024


Save money with cabinet refacing from Kitchen Tune-Up

by Living with Amy.

Save money with cabinet refacing from Kitchen Tune-Up (WLUK)

Refacing is a great option to update the look and style of your cabinets without gutting everything out of your kitchen. Ashley Kuhns from Kitchen Tune-Up joined the Living with Amy show to talk about how they can work with your existing cabinets and layout to create a more functional and usable space for your family. Watch for more information and some reason on why refacing might be right for you.

Kitchen Tune-Up offers five different ways to update your kitchen within various investment levels. Visit kitchentuneup.com or call 920-968-5887 to schedule a free in-home consultation and fall in love with your kitchen again!

Load more…



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The 10 Sport Stars Who Make the Most Money on Instagram

The 10 Sport Stars Who Make the Most Money on Instagram

July 30, 2024
Monarch Money Budgeting App Review 2024

Monarch Money Budgeting App Review 2024

July 30, 2024

You may have missed

Save money with cabinet refacing from Kitchen Tune-Up

July 30, 2024

Delta Hires Famous Attorney, Seeks CrowdStrike Compensation: Report

July 30, 2024
The 10 Sport Stars Who Make the Most Money on Instagram

The 10 Sport Stars Who Make the Most Money on Instagram

July 30, 2024

The Benefits and Risks of Franchising Your Business

July 30, 2024
Monarch Money Budgeting App Review 2024

Monarch Money Budgeting App Review 2024

July 30, 2024

How to Transform Public Services With Digital Solutions

July 30, 2024