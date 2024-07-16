Save money this Prime Day on Narwal robot vacuums and mops

This article is sponsored by Narwal. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff







From the 16th through to the 21st of July, Amazon celebrates Prime Day, an annual deal period exclusively for Prime members where everything from the smallest of businesses to the biggest of brands hold some massive deals.





This year, Narwal is no exception. If you’ve ever wanted a cleaner home with less effort, then Narwal’s intelligent robotic vacuum mops and handheld wet & dry vacuum mops can give you everything that you want and more, and thanks to Prime Day discounts, you’ll even save money doing it.





What is Narwal?

Narwal is a leading global company focused on bringing the absolute best of the robot vacuum and mop industry directly to your hands. Established in 2016, Narwal has eight years of experience working with robotic home cleaners and has time and time again brought incredible new innovations to the field.





This is largely due to Narwal’s emphasis on the scientific development of new vacuum technologies and the hard work of its research and development team, who are responsible for everything from creating sleek, quiet, and streamlined designs to AI integration into its products.

Narwal’s great Prime Day deals

Narwal comes with a broad catalogue of products for you to enjoy, ranging from handheld, self-propelling wet & dry vacuum mops to highly intelligent autonomous robot cleaners. Thanks to Prime Day, you’ll be able to pick up these products between the 16th and 21st of July this year for some huge savings of as much as 57% off, so don’t delay.

Narwal Freo X Ultra

Narwal





If you want the absolute best Narwal has to offer, then the Freo X Ultra, this year’s flagship model is the robot vacuum mop for you. This top-of-the-line device is not only extremely powerful but also whisper-quiet and extremely intelligent.

When it comes to cleaning, the Freo X Ultra is capable of handling any mess on any surface. With 8,200 Pa of suction, the Freo X Ultra is capable of removing 99% of particles from hardwood flooring, backed up by 12N of downward pressure and Narwal’s patented dual spinning and scrubbing mop heads designed to mop floors with ease.

The Freo X Ultra also makes the most of Narwal’s AI DirtSense™ technology in order to analyse the amount of dirt on your floors and continue scrubbing until they’re pristine. This, coupled with Narwal’s EdgeSwing™ technology, allows the Freo X Ultra to perfectly clean even the most difficult-to-reach locations with ease.





Narwal Freo X Ultra $949.99 $1399.99 Save $450

The Freo X Ultra is also perfect for pets, thanks to its use of the world’s first tangle-free floating brush. This brush has a unique bristle alignment, conical shape, and single-arm design that causes hair, debris, and fur to get released aerodynamically into the Freo X Ultra’s dust bin instead of getting tangled. This technology has been certified to capture 99.56% of hair with 0% tangles by renowned testing institutes SGS and TÜV Rheinland.

If all of this wasn’t enough, the Freo X Ultra also handles its maintenance for you thanks to its unique base station design, which is capable of automatically washing and drying mop heads, applying detergent, and even cleaning the base itself.

The Freo X Ultra can even store dust for up to seven weeks on average use by compressing the dust and dirt that it collects in order to make its built-in storage go further than alternative options that tend to be louder and prone to clogging.





Typically, the Freo X Ultra retails for $1,399.99, but as a part of this year’s Prime Day sale, you’ll be able to pick it up for only $949.99, its lowest price since it launched.

Narwal Freo X Plus

Narwal

For those of you who have been impressed by the technology that Narwal has on offer, but don’t want to splash out for the most expensive model available, the Freo X Plus is an excellent choice for keeping your home cleaner this Prime Day.

Just like the Freo X Ultra, the Freo X Plus makes the most of Narwal’s tangle-free brush. This design is both TÜV and SGS certified for 0% hair tangling and 99.56% hair absorption, respectively, making it perfect for homes with pets.





Narwal Freo X PLus $279.99 $399.99 Save $120

The Freo X Plus also comes with 7,800 Pa of suction and 6 N of downward force when it mops, which, when coupled with Narwal’s EdgeSwing™ technology, is more than enough to handle just about any area in your home.

The Freo X Plus doesn’t come with a base station; instead, it uses an inbuilt 280 ml water tank that is enough to handle mopping the equivalent 4,800 sq. ft. (450 meters) before it needs refilling.

Normally, the Freo X Plus retails for $399.99, but as a part of this year’s Prime Day sale, you’ll be able to pick it up for only $279.99.

Narwal Freo, the Original Freo

Narwal





For a cheaper robot vacuum and mop that still comes with a base station for auto-mop washing and drying, the Original Freo is more than enough for the task.

While the Freo X Ultra has made some improvements over the original design, Narwal’s Original Freo is still a powerful cleaning machine that is more than capable of keeping your home sparkling with only minimal intervention on your part.

The Original Freo is capable of exhibiting 12 N of downward force when it mops and comes with Narwal’s AI DirtSense™ technology in order to detect when an area needs further cleaning. On top of this, the Original Freo also makes the most of Narwal’s EdgeSwing™ technology in order to reach around even the hardest-to-reach corners and angles.

Narwal Freo $599.99 $1399.99 Save $800

The Original Freo comes with its own intelligent base station that is capable of cleaning and drying the Original Freo’s mop heads with ease, as well as applying detergent.





The station also comes with an LCD display in order to control the Original Freo, allowing it to work by interacting with the station itself or by using the Narwal App.

The Narwal Original Freo’s price was initially $1,399.99, but to celebrate this year’s Prime Day deals, you can pick up your very own today for only $599.99. That’s over 57% off the retail price.

Narwal S10 Pro

Narwal

For those of you who prefer to do things yourselves, Narwal has you covered there as well with the Narwal S10 Pro. The S10 Pro is an elegant handheld wet & dry vacuum mop that helps you save on storage space and charging worries.





The S10 Pro features 14,000 Pa of suction power and up to 17 N of mopping pressure, making it more than enough to effortlessly cut through even the worst of spills, stains, crumbs, or debris with ease.

Yet despite this, the S10 Pro is whisper-quiet, making only a maximum of 58 dB of noise. On top of this, the S10 Pro is lightweight, and is highly flexible with its 180-degree folding head to reach under low furniture.

Narwal S10 Pro $299.99 $429.99 Save $130

The best part of the S10 Pro, however, is that it handles its own maintenance. That’s right, the S10 Pro is a self-cleaning, self-drying mop, capable of effortlessly eliminating odors and bacterial growth in as little as 30 minutes.

The S10 Pro also comes with four different modes based on the needs of your cleaning situation and can last for as long as up to 50 minutes on a single charge.

Typically, the S10 Pro retails for $429.99, but as a part of this year’s Prime Day sale, you’ll be able to pick it up for only $299.99.





Make your home cleaner than ever before

As you can see, cleaning doesn’t have to be a chore. With this range of products from Narwal, cleaning is easier than ever before, with less effort on your part. So, whether you’ve been looking to upgrade your current robot vacuum or are considering picking one up for the very first time, this Prime Day is the day to do it.