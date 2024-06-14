Save money on train travel with Amtrak’s summer sale

Amtrak’s Northeast Regional train. Bob Wilcox / flickr

Amtrak is making it more affordable for a summer excursion via railroad this season.



Amtrak’s Northeast Summer Sale, which launched Thursday, can save travelers 25% or more on trips this summer aboard the Northeast Regional’s coach class and Acela’s business class.

“Check out the seaside towns in Connecticut, or enjoy the River Walk in Providence,” Amtrak wrote on its website. “No matter where the summer takes you, book now to save.”

The reduced fares applies to Flex Fare on trips booked by June 20 for travel between June 28 to Sept. 2. There are no blackout dates, but seats are limited and may not be available on trains running during busy travel times. Also, upgrades are not permitted.

Travelers can snag fares as low as $15 each way between Boston and Providence, R.I., on the Northeast Regional and as low as $49 each way on Acela; as low as $42 each way between Boston and New York City on the Northeast Regional and as low as $75 each way on Acela; and as low as $30 each way between Boston and New Haven, Conn. on the Northeast Regional and as low as $72 each way on Acela.

The sale can be combined with other Amtrak discounts, including the 50 percent off child’s fare in which kids age 2-12 travel for half off with an accompanying adult.

Those interested can purchase tickets at amtrak.com.

