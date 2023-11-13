November 13, 2023
Xbox Core Wirless Controller


We’re creeping closer and closer to Thanksgiving, which means that several early Black Friday deals are already popping up at various retailers. Right now, Walmart is selling the Pulse Red version of the official Xbox Core Wireless Controller for only $49.99, which is $15 off the full price. 

Now that Xbox has said goodbye to unofficial wireless accessories, it’s important to get controllers and other peripherals that are actually compatible with Xbox Series X|S, like this official one. Outside of Xbox, this cable-free controller can work with PCs as well as Android devices and iPhones. Get it set up with either Xbox Wireless technology or Bluetooth and you’ll be playing your favorite games cable-free in no time. 

Xbox Core Wireless Controller is officially made for Xbox Series X|S.  (Image credit: Windows Central)





