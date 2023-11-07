Save Money on Textbooks Next Semester With No-Cost Course Materials List











Photo Submitted



The University Libraries and Associated Student Government have collaborated to create a list of courses utilizing no-cost materials in lieu of traditional textbooks. Students are encouraged to view this list prior to enrolling in courses for the spring 2024 semester.

“It is so important for the student body to be aware of these resources so they are able to make informed decisions as they register for classes,” said Brooke Williard, director of open access resources for the Associated Student Government. “That is why I am so excited to advertise the ‘No Cost Textbook Guide’ for this upcoming spring registration.”

The Libraries are dedicated to making higher education more accessible and affordable for students by supporting faculty who utilize open educational materials. Each semester since 2017, the Libraries and Global Campus have offered faculty compensation and support to reduce the cost of textbooks for their students by participating in the Open Educational Resources Course Materials Conversion Program. More than 3,900 students across 23 courses were impacted by the use of open educational resources during the Fall 2023 semester, collectively saving more than $290,000 on textbook costs.

“I’m thrilled to be able to partner with the Associated Student Government to raise awareness regarding the availability of no cost/OER materials,” said Christine Rickabaugh, open education librarian. “The faculty who select, adapt or create these materials do so with their students in mind. These are high quality materials that support student learning while eliminating the need for students to make difficult decisions about where their financial resources need to go.”

Students can expect to see yard signs placed across campus with QR codes linking to the guide, in addition to posts on the ASG and University Libraries social media accounts.