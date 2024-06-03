Save money on Forest Preserve merchandise during Father’s Day sales event

Treat dad to some cool, nature-themed Forest Preserve District merchandise and get 20% during a special Father’s Day sale that runs from June 2 through June 9.

The sale takes place in plenty of time for the ordered items to arrive by Father’s Day on June 16. To get the discount, order at least $35 worth of merchandise and use the promo code FATHERSDAY while checking out.

Consider ordering the “Big Stinker” shirt for your pop and a matching “Little Stinker” T-shirt if there are little ones around.

Purchases can be made on OutsiderThreads.com. All merchandise sales proceeds benefit The Nature Foundation of Will County, which provides money to the Forest Preserve District for conservation, restoration and nature education efforts.

You can also snap up some of the popular cicada shirts the Forest Preserve is selling to commemorate the 2024 emergence. There are three cicada shirt designs: “Be loud. Be proud,” “Cicadageddon 2024, It’s Kind of a Big Deal,” and “Silence is Overrated.”

This summer will be unique because broods of 17-year and 13-year cicadas are going to emerge simultaneously, which is something that hasn’t happened since 1803 and won’t happen again until 2245. The brood overlap in Illinois will mostly occur in central and southern Illinois, but it still is likely to be a noisy summer in Will County with the 17-year cicada emergence.

“Periodical cicadas are among the longest-lived insects on the planet, living for 13 or 17 years,” according to the University of Illinois Extension. “They spend the vast majority of that time living underground, feeding on tree roots. Once the soil warms enough in the spring (64°F at 8 inches deep), they will begin to emerge, depending on where you are located, sometime in May or early June.”

So make sure to have your T-shirts ready to don to enjoy this interesting natural phenomenon.

Youth and toddler sizes

Some of the popular adult shirts, including the “Stay Trashy” raccoon shirt and the “Every Day I’m Hustlin’” turtle shirt, are now available in youth and toddler sizes.

The merchandise lineup also includes magnets, sweatshirts, tank tops, onesies with matching bibs, hats and water bottles.

Merchandise will also be sold at all three Fun & Food Truck programs from 5-8 p.m. Fridays on June 14 at Whalon Lake in Naperville, July 12 at Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access in Shorewood, and Aug. 9 at Hickory Creek – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena.