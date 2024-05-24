Save money on a new gaming PC in iBUYPOWER’s Memorial Day sale

iBUYPOWER has a range of discounts this Memorial Day weekend with savings to be made on a selection of their RDY prebuilt gaming PCs continuing until the end of the month (May, 31). If you’re in the market for a new gaming rig, this could be the perfect time to pull the trigger and pick up a powerful gaming computer at a great price. Plus, if you combine the deals with one of our iBUYPOWER coupons you could save even more.

The RDY lineup of gaming PCs all come installed with Windows 11 Home and feature a range of highly-curated product selections from iBUYPOWER to cater to different tiers of gaming PCs in not only performance but also price. Looks also aren’t overlooked with attractive PC cases like the Scale and Slate cases to the giant side windows of the panoramic HYTE Y60 and Y70 cases showing off your precious components inside.

Listed below are four of iBUYPOWER’s RDY lineup featuring a range of different PC configurations with selected components that are tailored to offer maximum performance for the price.

All of the above PCs are built, in stock, and can be purchased and on their way to you almost immediately thanks to free two-day shipping on your orders. iBUYPOWER also offers a standard three-year warranty on PCs consisting of three years of labor and one-year parts. See the iBUYPOWER website for more information on their warranty specifics.