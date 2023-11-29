Save Money In Post Office: Open Bank-like Savings Account, Check Interest & All Details

A post office savings account is a type of savings account offered by the post office. These accounts are typically available to individuals and businesses, and they offer a variety of features.

Post office savings accounts are a safe and convenient way to save your money. They are also a good option for people who want to earn interest on their savings without having to worry about high fees or minimum balance requirements.

If you are looking for a safe and convenient way to save your money, a post office savings account can be a good option to consider.

Story continues below advertisement

Key Features Of Post Office Savings Account

Minimum amount for opening of account: Rs 500/- for opening

Post Office Savings Account Interest Rate

​As of November 29, 2023, the interest rate is 4.0% per annum on individual / joint accounts

Who Can Open​ Post Office Savings Account ?

A single adult

Two adults only (Joint A or Joint B)

A guardian on behalf of minor

A guardian on behalf of person of unsound mind ​

A minor above 10 years in his own name

Deposit and Withdrawal​:

All deposits/ withdrawals are to be done in whole rupees only.