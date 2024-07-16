Save Money. Fight The Left. Vote With Your Wallet.

There has never been a more important time to start voting with your dollar.

We live in a world filled with brands that actively support causes that ratchet up the temperature of political rhetoric and undermine unifying American values. Now, more than ever, it is crucial for consumers to put their financial support behind companies with the same values and goals.

Words and social media posts only go so far. Now is a time for action.

You want to fight the Left? You want to hit them where it hurts? Stop spending your money at woke companies that promote radical agendas and ignore half their customer base. Make this the day you finally say “enough is enough.”

And we’re making it easier than ever – because now you can get high quality products with incredible deals.

For a limited time, you can enjoy 20% off Razor kits on JeremysRazors.com. Check out the completely redesigned Precision 5 Razor that guarantees a close shave for real men with real facial hair. Get an exceptionally close and smooth shave while proving yourself to be a person of integrity.

And that’s not all. Satisfy your sweet tooth with 50% off chocolate at Jeremy’s Chocolate, where one version has nuts and one does not. The chocolate binary exists and so does this indoctrination-free candy that doesn’t make you swallow lies. The truth is sweet and worth sharing.

At the Daily Wire Shop, customers can peruse a plethora of items ranging from apparel to gift items for like-minded friends and family members. It’s a one-of-a-kind assortment made for proudly showcasing your values to the world. Take up to 20% off the customer-loved products that are worth every damn penny.

Take 5% off premium handmade Mayflower Cigars for a limited time. These luxury cigars, with blends carefully curated by the palate of podcast host and cigar aficionado Michael Knowles, take relaxation and contemplation to a new level. Because saving the nation is hard work and those efforts should be rewarded with a cigar.

As we approach the pivotal 2024 election, the battle for America’s future intensifies. At The Daily Wire, we’re not just discussing conservative values — we’re actively defending them. Our ability to stay in this fight is only possible because of our loyal members.

That’s why we’re excited to offer you our presidential deal, 47% off annual DailyWire+ memberships. This incredible discount honors the man we believe will be our 47th president and gives you access to uncensored, hard-hitting conservative content you won’t find in the legacy media.

The time to act is now. In today’s day and age, actions mean more than ever before, even for something as simple as shopping for new stuff.

Support the companies that share your values. Ignore the ones that don’t. And in the meantime, save money on great products from the Daily Wire’s brands that you can trust.