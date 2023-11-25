November 25, 2023
With Black Friday still going strong, you still have time to save big on this Seagate 8TB external HDD on Amazon for just £125.99, a 31% discount, and keep your treasured photos, video, and other media and files secure for years to come.

As Black Friday deals start to pivot this weekend toward early Cyber Monday sales, there’s no telling when this deal on the Seagate STGY8000400 will come to an end, so if you want to get this high-capacity external HDD for a serious bargain, now’s the time to jump on it, as there’s no telling when we’ll see another deal this good on 8TB of external storage.



