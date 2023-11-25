With Black Friday still going strong, you still have time to save big on this Seagate 8TB external HDD on Amazon for just £125.99, a 31% discount, and keep your treasured photos, video, and other media and files secure for years to come.

As Black Friday deals start to pivot this weekend toward early Cyber Monday sales, there’s no telling when this deal on the Seagate STGY8000400 will come to an end, so if you want to get this high-capacity external HDD for a serious bargain, now’s the time to jump on it, as there’s no telling when we’ll see another deal this good on 8TB of external storage.

External storage is a great way to back up your data from your PC or Mac, as it provides excellent protection against life’s uncertainties as well as providing a degree of portability for important data, like professional photo and video, that normally takes up an enormous amount of space on a computer’s storage drive but which you might need to carry between work and home.

With that high capacity comes a slower transfer rate though, so this is definitely a more long-term storage solution rather than one where you’ll need to keep day-to-day files.

