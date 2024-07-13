Save money and time with advance ticket sales for Evergreen State Fair

MONROE — Buying fair tickets in advance saves money.

That means more to blow on Fisher scones and games.

It also means not having to wait in line at the ticket booth, which means more time to play at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe.

“You can go straight to the ticket scanner,” fair spokesperson Rose Intveld said.

Advance admission tickets and wristbands for the fair’s 11th year are on sale through Aug. 21.

The 11-day fair runs Aug. 22-27 and Aug. 29-Sept. 2. It is closed Aug. 28.

If you are 5 and under or 90-plus, no need to worry. You get into the fair for free.

The first 5,000 BECU members can get additional discounts on tickets purchased by Monday.

This year’s theme is “Bright Lights, Summer Nights” to depict the rising lights from a concert stage and a stroll with friends down the sparkling midway.

Online tickets for ages 13-61, are $15. At the gate, tickets are $16 weekday and $18 weekend.

For seniors, online tickets for ages 62-89 are $10. Otherwise, it is $13 on weekdays and weekends.

On Senior Day, Aug. 26, the cost is $6, with tickets sold at the gate only.

Youth, ages 6-12, are $10 online. Or $13 at the door.

Active military with I.D. pay $13.

The advance unlimited ride wristband, good for one day, is $35 online. At the fair, it’s $40. There are no blackout dates.

“It’s good any day of the fair,” Intveld said.

Individual ride tickets cost $1 each. Rides require three to five tickets each. Games require 10+ tickets per play.

Parking is $10 on weekdays, $15 on weekends. Community Transit bus service is at the fair’s front gate.

Advance tickets are also on sale for music concerts, rodeo, Demo Derby, Monster Trucks and Figure 8 Mania. Online sales are not discounted, but the derby and rodeo often sell out, Intveld said.

With the exception of the rodeo, the event tickets include fair admission.

Online sales have an additional handling fee.

Get there early if you want to get a hot Fisher scone.

Fair fun facts from 2023

228,681 visits during the 11 days

19,195 pounds of food collected in the food drive

2 sold out rodeos

1 sold out Demo Derby

Thrill seekers fly through the air on a ride during opening day of the Evergreen State Fair on August 24, 2023, in Monroe. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)



