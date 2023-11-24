Save money and the planet – get £150 off my favourite Chromebook

Forget what you know about Chromebooks, because the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is genuinely different. Made from recycled plastic it has a stylish speckled, canvas texture chassis and a fast Intel i5 processor, all for £150 less – get the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 now for £479.99 £349.99.

As mentioned, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is made from recycled plastics and the packaging is recycled too – the box can even be folded into a laptop stand for no-waste packaging. This model comes with an Intel i5 processor, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a bright 14 Inch Full HD Display. For £350 this is a bargain.

There are plenty of Black Friday laptop deals around at the moment, but few good Chromebook deals, so this discount on the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 stands out. If you need to catch up on why Chromebooks are good for more than just web browsing, read our guide to the best Chromebooks.

Below you can find the latest deals and discounts on Acer Chromebook Vero 514 as they happen. We track the prices worldwide as they drop and list them below so you never miss a good deal.