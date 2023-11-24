November 24, 2023
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Black Friday Deal


Forget what you know about Chromebooks, because the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is genuinely different. Made from recycled plastic it has a stylish speckled, canvas texture chassis and a fast Intel i5 processor, all for £150 less – get the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 now for £479.99 £349.99.

As mentioned, the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is made from recycled plastics and the packaging is recycled too – the box can even be folded into a laptop stand for no-waste packaging. This model comes with an Intel i5 processor, with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD and a bright 14 Inch Full HD Display. For £350 this is a bargain.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Legault open to putting more money on table as 570,000 public workers strike

November 24, 2023
Got $5,000 Saved? Here Are 6 Things You Should Not Do With That Money

Got $5,000 Saved? Here Are 6 Things You Should Not Do With That Money

November 23, 2023

You may have missed

Excess belly fat can accelerate Alzheimer's

Excess belly fat can accelerate Alzheimer’s

November 24, 2023
Unlikely friends Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton reunite for 8th Thanksgiving

Unlikely friends Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton reunite for 8th Thanksgiving

November 24, 2023
New Wave acquires Longevity AI Inc. Announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of.

New Wave acquires Longevity AI Inc. Announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of.

November 24, 2023
Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Black Friday Deal

Save money and the planet – get £150 off my favourite Chromebook

November 24, 2023
Ukrainian MP on upcoming changes in Zelensky’s administration – Interview

Ukrainian MP on upcoming changes in Zelensky’s administration – Interview

November 24, 2023
What’s streaming now: ‘Oppenheimer’ stars Adam Sandler and Taylor Swift as the Lizard on Dancing with the Stars

What’s streaming now: ‘Oppenheimer’ stars Adam Sandler and Taylor Swift as the Lizard on Dancing with the Stars

November 24, 2023