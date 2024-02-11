February 11, 2024
Holland and the Holland Board of Public Works created the Home Energy 101 Program to help educate and encourage homeowners to be more efficient.


HOLLAND — We want our home to be warm inside when it’s cold outside. When the temperatures rise, we like our home cool inside. No matter the case, none of us want to see our money go out the window.

A home can leak air from several areas — windows, doors, outlets, and small openings around pipes. For the average home, these air leaks are the equivalent of a small bathroom window being left open.

Understanding and implementing a home energy efficiency plan is the most effective way to achieve a comfortable living environment and lower your utility bills. Knowing where to begin and understanding the most efficient way to accomplish this can be difficult if you’re not well-versed in home energy efficiency.

Fortunately, Holland and the Holland Board of Public Works created the Home Energy 101 Program for this very purpose. The program is designed to educate homeowners on how to make their home energy efficient, save money on utility bills, and ultimately make a home more comfortable. The program is free and available to all HBPW electric customers.



Save money and stay warm (or cool) with Home Energy 101

