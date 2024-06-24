Save money and showcase your creativity with upcycling

<br />

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – June 24 is National Upcycling Day.

Unlike the more common recycling, the process of upcycling is when someone takes a used item and gives it a new purpose.





You can create things like pillows out of used blue jeans and new decorations out of old socks, among many other different and unique renovations.

Upcycling used to be a common practice years ago, especially in the Great Depression era. However, it is becoming less common with the rise of consumerism.

Upcycler, Diana Okes explained to 59News how you can find ideas to incorporate upcycling into your life.

“Anyone can do it. You don’t have to have a particular talent. I get a lot of inspiration online from other crafters and then I take an idea they had and I make it my own,” said Okes. “[Upcycling has kept me] from wasting and putting stuff into the landfill.”

Not only is upcycling a great way to take care of nature, but it is also a great cost saving technique.

To learn more about how you can get into upcycling, visit UpcycleThat. You can find ways to upcycle items you already own, plus you can buy new items that can get you started on your newest creation.