Save money and reduce your exposure to microplastics with these leakproof travel coffee mugs

Getting in the habit of using a reusable travel mug can save you money at the coffee shop and help you reduce your exposure to microplastics found in disposable coffee cups.

(Did the money-saving part get your attention? Many coffee shops — including Starbucks — will give you a discount when you use a reusable mug. Find out how much it will save you here.)

But there’s nothing worse than a coffee cup that leaks — or one that doesn’t keep your drink hot. So our team is spilling the tea on our favorite reusable mugs that really work, from our homes to yours. All of our picks are easy to clean, leakproof, and dishwasher safe.

Pro tip: Keep one in your car or backpack so you always have one on hand.

SMMT Tumber

This is our co-founder’s go-to for its ability to keep coffee hot for hours — and because of its innovative removable steel top that magnetically attaches to the bottom of the cup as a coaster. One thing to be aware of: If you’re a commuter, the base may be a bit too wide for some car cupholders.

Serpa Tumbler

Hydro Flask Travel Mug

Looking for a handle? This classic will keep coffee “toasty warm until the last sip,” according to one of our editors, and it’s easy to clean.

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Reusable Mug

Contigo Autoseal Vacuum Stainless Travel Mug

Several of our team members have this classic mug — the lid stays on as you sip with a simple press of a button. Keeps coffee warm for hours.

Elephant Logo Stainless Mug

Zojirushi

It’s not a surprise that our head of design loves this sleek stainless steel mug that keeps coffee warm all day. The leakproof lid locks and fully covers the mouth area, keeping it from being exposed and coming apart; it consists of a few, easy-to-clean pieces. During this July and August, the company will plant a tree for every bottle sold.

Travel Mug, Matte Black

What’s your go-to reusable mug? We want to hear from you — email us at hello@thecooldown.com!

