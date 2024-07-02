Save Money and Energy With $80 Off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat This July 4th

Upgrading to smart devices can simplify your daily routine, and with early July Fourth sales rolling in at multiple retailers, now’s a great time to swap out old tech for smart options. Best Buy has a slew of discounts available right now, and has even slashed the $250 price tag of Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat by $80, bringing the cost to grab one for your home to just $170. It’s one of our favorite smart thermostats on the market, and this price makes it even more appealing. It’s worth noting that B&H has also price matched this deal.

With a sleek design and a high-res display, this smart thermostat is a great option for anyone. It will automatically learn your routine and then adapt to your schedule over time, then make adjustments on your behalf which will add up in energy savings over the course of a year. Plus, this thermostat will display the weather, time or temperature and it works with Google Assistant and Alexa via compatible devices. You’ll also get alerts for when temperatures are too hot or too cold or when you need to replace the filter on your HVAC system. And because you can adjust it from an app, you don’t have to get off the couch or out of bed when you want to make a change.

