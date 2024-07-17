Save Food, Save Money, Save the Planet Free Webinar

July 17, 2024
Wednesday, July 17, 2024 from 6 PM to 7 PM


Nearly 40% of food produced worldwide is wasted. You have the power to help change this statistic by making small changes to your daily life and habits. If you would like to be a part of this change, join our webinar! Solana Center’s knowledgeable speakers will offer live demonstrations to share practical solutions for reducing food waste in your home, and discuss how incorporating these practices into your daily life can be a great way to help the environment and save money. This webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 17th, from 6 – 7 p.m.

In this webinar, we will cover:
– Practical and successful methods to prevent food waste in your own kitchen
– Where and how is food being wasted in the U.S. and around the world
– The social, environmental, and economic impacts of food waste
– Best options to divert food waste that can’t be avoided

