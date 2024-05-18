Sanjay Leela Bhansali FINALLY opens up about historical inaccuracies; says ‘Not here to make money’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently spoke about the historical inaccuracies in his web series Heeramandi. Here’s what he said.











Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has kept audiences hooked to the screens. The web series is streaming on Netflix and netizens are praising the filmmaker for his concept. Well, Sanjay has finally responded to the criticism regarding historical inaccuracies in Heeramandi. Also Read – Heeramandi on Netflix: Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about the recurring presence of tawaifs in his work; says ‘Fascinated by those faces’

For the uninitiated, Heeramandi received mixed responses due to concerns about the authenticity of the depiction of the pre-independence period 1940s. In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Bhansali said that his cinema will always be unsubtle and larger-than-life.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that in his mind, it is the most romantic place to be and he has watched films with pimps and prostitutes around in the theatres. He even said that his cinema will always have that dramatic touch. He added that his cinema will always have a dignity of it being told on the screen as he works on his visual and it has to be worthy of being there.

He further added that he is responsible for giving his audience an experience and he is not here to make money but to make a film and make an experience. Heeramandi is about courtesans and their relationships with Nawabs. The web series stars feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in main roles.

