Samson Wealth Management Group to Rebrand as XML Financial Group

Samson Wealth Management Group, the Fort Washington-based financial institution, recently announced its official rebranding to XML Financial Group (“XML”), effective September 2, 2024. This change comes as a culmination of the merger between Samson Wealth Management Group and XML, which occurred in July 2022.

The decision to adopt the XML name reflects the successful integration and synergy achieved between the two firms over the past two years. Since the merger, Samson Wealth Management Group has seamlessly collaborated with XML, leveraging its extensive resources and expertise to enhance client services and expand offerings.

“We are excited to embrace the XML name as we continue our journey of innovation and growth,” said Mark Samson, Senior Partner at XML.

Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-founder of XML, echoed this sentiment, “This rebranding represents a natural progression of our partnership, reflecting our commitment to providing our clients with enhanced services and innovative financial solutions.”

As part of the rebranding process, clients can expect a seamless service transition. The Samson Wealth Management Group team remains committed to providing the same personalized attention and high-quality guidance that clients have come to expect, now under the XML Financial Group banner.

For more information about XML, its comprehensive wealth management services, and upcoming rebranding, visit www.xmlfg.com.