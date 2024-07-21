Russell Westbrook Makes Shocking NBA History Following Jazz-Clippers Trade
Earlier this week, Russell Westbrook was traded (via the Los Angeles Clippers) to the Utah Jazz.
Via UtahJazz.com: “The Utah Jazz have completed a trade with the LA Clippers, sending guard Kris Dunn to the Clippers in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook, the draft rights to Balša Koprivica (57th overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft), a future second round draft pick swap, and cash considerations.”
According to NBA on ESPN, Westbrook is the first player to get traded five times following his MVP season.
Via NBA on ESPN: “First player in NBA history to get traded five times after winning MVP.”
Westbrook is no longer the superstar he was for the first decade of his career, but he is still a productive role player who helped the Clippers in a bench role last season.
He finished the year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Westbrook spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and won the 2017 MVP award.
He was traded (via the Thunder) to the Houston Rockets in 2019.
In addition to the Rockets, Thunder and Clippers, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook is expected to join the Denver Nuggets (following his release from Utah).
Via Wojnarowski: “Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter.”