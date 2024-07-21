Russell Westbrook Makes Shocking NBA History Following Jazz-Clippers Trade

BREAKING: Clippers are sending Russell Westbrook, second-round pick swap and cash to the Jazz in a sign and trade for Kris Dunn, per @wojespn

Westbrook is “expected to agree” on a contract buyout with the Jazz, clearing the way for him to join the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/H6MnljgYeZ

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 18, 2024