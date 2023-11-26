It’s a sad state of affairs when people looking for love are forced to stop because they can no longer afford it.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

But the cost of living and the economy is impacting dating lives, to the point where many people are simply giving up on finding Mr. or Mrs. Right.

A new study found that the crippling economy is not only hitting people’s pockets but their quest for love, as well.

Dating app Flirtini surveyed 2,000 American adults about how financial constraints are messing with their dating lives, and the findings were not exactly hopeful. One in 12 adults said they have given up on dating completely to save money.

“In light of the cost-of-living crunch, many of us are making financial sacrifices and cutting back — and dating is no exception,” Anastasii Pochotna, Flirtini’s growth marketing specialist, told The Toronto Sun.

While 67% of respondents reported that they have taken on a side hustle to impress a potential future mate, 60% admitted to cancelling dates because they simply couldn’t afford them.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

The survey found that about half (49%) believe the man should always pick up the tab.

About one-quarter (23%) of respondents prefer to split the cheque, while only 18% believe the highest earner should pay more, regardless of gender.

Discussing the budget for a date is happening more and more, with 69% of women and 45% of men saying it’s worth chatting about in advance.

The survey found 44% of women believe salaries should be discussed on a first date, but only 20% of men said they are will to go there. In fact, 40% said they definitely wouldn’t discuss numbers.

Recommended from Editorial

“But it isn’t all bad news,” Pochotna assured. “The data shows that dating remains a priority, even for hard-pressed singletons. Whether it’s taking on a side hustle or opting for cheaper nights out, people are refusing to let the downturn ruin their chances of finding love.”