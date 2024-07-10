Robeco launches sustainable-focused fund range

Robeco has launched two new equity strategies and transitioned two of its existing fixed income funds.

The firm said the two changes would allow its investors to “tap into the growth potential of the sustainable transition” to provide a greater percentage of investors with access to transition investing strategies.

This investment approach looks to invest in high carbon-intensive companies which are at the beginning of their sustainability journey towards greening the economy, and will initially focus on Asia and emerging markets where it sees the greatest change taking place.

Investing in green technologies and renewable energy currently makes up less than 8 per cent of the global economy, Robeco said.

The first fund – Emerging Markets Climate Transition Equities – will focus on the transition to the low-carbon economy and align with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This will be managed by fund managers Jaap van der Hart and Rob Schellekens.

The second – Transition Asian Equities – will focus on the climate transition and other environmental and social objectives, managed by Hong Kong-based head of Asia-Pacific equities Joshua Crabb.

As well as these new launches, it is making adjustments to two fixed income funds. The Sustainable Emerging Credits fund will become the Transition Emerging Credits strategy, and the Sustainable Asian Bonds fund will become the Transition Asian Bonds fund.

The launches had first been flagged in April when it stated it would look to launch a series of transition investing strategies over the coming months.

Lucian Peppelenbos, climate and biodiversity strategist at Robeco, said: “We acknowledge the significance and opportunities of transition finance. Our expertise in equities and credits, our deep understanding of emerging markets, as well as our sustainability background are key ingredients to drive successful transition investments.

“With Robeco’s forward-looking frameworks, we can identify companies leading the transition and support them with financing. In this way, we foster positive change and ensure that high-emitting companies are a part of the solution. Over time this creates broad-based value, and thus provides alpha opportunities.”

