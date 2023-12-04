Popular Ifa priest, High Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon has kicked against ritual money in the society, warning that any money made through that source would not last and lead to premature death.

Specifically, he stated that there is nothing like ritual killing, saying anyone involved in artisanal work or doing businesses or works that earn him money has taken a step to be rich.

Speaking during the Toyin Falola Interview series tagged, “A conversation with Baba Elebuibon,” the popular traditionalist stated that anyone who works hard and earns his money legitimately would live long.

He was asked during the interview coordinated by Professor Toyin Falola, a Nigerian historian, if ritual killing for money truly exists against the backdrop of the prevalence of the practice in Nigeria, he said the only medicine for money is hard work.

He said, “My answer to those who earlier interviewed me is yes and no. I used to say there used to be Ogun Owo (medicine for wealth) and there is no Ogun Owo. If you are a carpenter, you have medicine for wealth, if you are a bricklayer, you have medicine for wealth, if you are a medical doctor, you have medicine for wealth, and lecturers in higher institutions have got medicine for wealth because at the end of the day, you get paid.

“All endeavours where they pay you are medicines for wealth because you can’t sit down at home and think you would just make money.

“The medicine for wealth which doesn’t exist is the ritual killing which some unscrupulous individuals use to dissuade and mislead people to think that some spirits would bring money. I have given several examples in Ifa divination to correct the people who think there is ritual killing.

“If anybody engages in ritual killing for money, such wealth doesn’t last. Once the money comes, it could shorten the life span of the person who got involved in such killing.”

He warned some traditionalists who get involved in ritual killing and attempt to murder another fellow human being using their spiritual power to desist as only the God Almighty can give and take a life.