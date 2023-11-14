Ride LTD: Save money, stress by “vanpooling” to work with help of LTD

When it comes to driving from Eugene to their jobs at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Nick Fleury and Jennifer Grant say nothing beats vanpooling.

“The best way to think about vanpooling is a cooperative,” Nick says. “So, it’s a group of people, altogether who have very similar work schedules.”

“Basically, we get in this van every day, and we ride up to OSU,” Jennifer says. “We all get off and we work, and then we come back together at the end of the day and get back on the van and ride home.”

A vanpool generally consists of 5-10 people and is most cost-effective for those who commute at least 35 miles each way and work in close proximity.

Madeline Saldana, a Transportation & Outreach Marketing Specialist with Lane Transit District, says vanpooling helps broaden shared transportation service to local commuters.

“Vanpool is a way for LTD to provide service to those who don’t have access to busses to take them where they need to get every day for work,” she says. “Vanpooling costs a lot less than it would to drive alone.”

LTD provides each vanpool a subsidy of up to $675 to offset the cost of leasing the van, which includes insurance and any repairs. Vanpool members share the cost of gas and maintenance, typically paying between $100-$160 per month, depending on the miles traveled, how many riders are in the vanpool and the type of van the group is leasing—and members who volunteer to drive pay less.

If there’s an emergency and you need to get home, the “Commute with Enterprise” program will deliver a rental car, free of charge, to your workplace.

“I call the people in the van my ‘Van Fam,’” Jennifer says. “You get to know each other, you become friends and it’s really great.”

Jennifer and Nick estimate that vanpooling has helped them save hundreds of dollars each month and they encourage others to consider the option.

“Before I joined the vanpool, I was driving five days a week and I was having to do the driving all by myself,” Jennifer says. “In the vanpool, I only drive one day a week. When I was driving my personal car, I was paying significant costs for gas and then wear and tear on my vehicle, tires, oil changes, and now with riding the vanpool, my family only has to have one car.”

The environmental benefits are another big plus.

“We’re able to really save in this case, both on the environment and carbon emissions,” Nick says. “The biggest piece to me is ‘why not?’ more than anything else because you have something that is more affordable and more economical, more convenient and it’s better for the environment at the same time.”

Madeline says it’s easy to join or start a vanpool. “If you already know a group of people who commute to the same place, you can start that way,” she says. “Or if you need help finding a group, you can contact LTD and we can help you get started.”

Go to RideLTD.org/Vanpool to learn more.