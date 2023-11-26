Retrofit Kentish Town talks help people save money and energy

Yes, I know world powers are currently meeting in Dubai at COP28, trying to agree on how to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, helping vulnerable communities adapt to the effects of climate change, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050; but what can we do about it here in Camden this very week?

Aha! Perhaps like me you feel that you want to reduce your home energy consumption, C02 footprint, and energy bill, but find it baffling?

Well help is on hand! Retrofit Kentish Town is a new group which is bringing together local expertise, experience and examples of retrofitting, to help residents in NW5 (and hopefully beyond!) to navigate their way forward.

Debbie Bourne has plans for the last week of November (Image: Debbie Bourne)

Retrofit is the new buzz word for what people can do to reduce heat loss from their homes, thus reducing consumption of gas, but it also relieves over-heating, good indoor air quality and a more healthy, comfortable home.

It can be quite a minefield getting this work done. Retrofit Kentish Town has been set up to help people to navigate this process.

On Monday, November 27, Retrofit KT, will be launching their new series of talks and events at the Greenwood Centre. So, c’mon all you eco-worriers out there, join me at 6.45pm, to find out more.

Carrying out a full retrofit on your home can be very expensive, however there are ways of phasing the installation of ‘retrofit measures’, plus some funding is available from Camden Council.

There is also tax relief on work and grants for upgrading boilers to air source heat pumps. There are also things that you can do yourself at relatively low cost.

There are ways in which, by working together, contractors can be secured for work on a street-by-street basis, therefore reducing cost.

People from all walks of life are coming together to address the climate crisis and inequality, to build a better future. If we wait for governments, it may be too late. If we act as one big community, it might just be enough, and it might just be in time!

Please support Retrofit KT by coming along on November 27. RSVP: retrofitkentishtown@gmail.com.