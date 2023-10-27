Rent tools to save money, waste and space

This autumn save money, waste and space by borrowing rather than buying useful items like drills, saws, carpet cleaners and projectors from the city’s Library of Things.

Today (27 October) Brighton & Hove’s Library of Things celebrates one year of renting out items to help with DIY, cleaning or gardening, and the impact it has had on the environment.

The most popular item for people to borrow is the carpet cleaner, followed by the cordless drill, wet and dry vacuum, steam cleaner, sander, hedge trimmer and strimmer.

Building a cleaner future together

Lucy Ventura from the Library of Things, a community-powered social enterprise, said: “In our first year, together we’ve prevented 2.2 tonnes of waste and a whopping 4.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide!

“With over 350 borrows, Brighton & Hove residents have not only saved items from landfill but also saved themselves over £11,000!

“Thank you for making a difference, one borrow at a time. Let’s keep building a greener, cleaner future together.”

Helping with cost of living

Councillor Tim Rowkins, chair of the City Environment, South Downs & The Sea Committee, said: “It’s great to see this community initiative providing a practical service at a time when people are looking to save money and resources during the cost-of-living crisis.

“One of our priorities is to minimise waste to reduce environmental impact, but initiatives such as this also make it easier to save money by borrowing useful things for home projects, some of which you might only use now and again.”

How it works and what it costs

You can reserve items online and collect from the refurbished electricals shop Revaluit at 12 Pavilion Buildings in Brighton.

There is a one-off membership fee of just £2. Items cost from as little as £3.50 a day up to £25.

Find out more on Brighton & Hove Library of Things website.