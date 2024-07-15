Relative Return: Where MFS is seeing bond opportunities

In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Owen Murfin, investment officer and institutional fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management, to discuss opportunities in bonds amid potential rate cuts.

Listen as they discuss:

The impact of upcoming rate cuts.

How the market environment compares to the global financial crisis.

Where he is seeing bond opportunities.

The merits of active management in fixed income.

Public versus private debt.

