July 15, 2024
Relative Return: Where MFS is seeing bond opportunities


In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Owen Murfin, investment officer and institutional fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management, to discuss opportunities in bonds amid potential rate cuts.

Listen as they discuss:

  • The impact of upcoming rate cuts.
  • How the market environment compares to the global financial crisis.
  • Where he is seeing bond opportunities.
  • The merits of active management in fixed income.
  • Public versus private debt.

Disclaimer:
The views expressed in this podcast are those of the speaker, and are subject to change at any time. These views should not be relied upon as investment advice, as securities recommendations, or as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any other MFS investment product.



