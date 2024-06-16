Relative Return: What do fund managers look for in new hires?
In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Mischa Bennett, managing director of Capital Executive Search, to dig into the intricacies of fund management recruitment.
Capital Executive Search is a partner of the Money Management Fund Manager of the Year Awards, which took place on 13 June.
Listen as they discuss:
- The areas of fund management actively hiring right now.
- Whether it is getting harder to work in the active management space.
- What fund managers look for in candidates.
- How graduates can get their first job in the sector.
- The effect of super fund internalising their investment management.