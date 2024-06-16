June 16, 2024
Relative Return: What do fund managers look for in new hires?


In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Mischa Bennett, managing director of Capital Executive Search, to dig into the intricacies of fund management recruitment.

Capital Executive Search is a partner of the Money Management Fund Manager of the Year Awards, which took place on 13 June.

Listen as they discuss:

  • The areas of fund management actively hiring right now.
  • Whether it is getting harder to work in the active management space.
  • What fund managers look for in candidates.
  • How graduates can get their first job in the sector.
  • The effect of super fund internalising their investment management.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Score the Highest APY Available With This CD

June 15, 2024
Samson Wealth Management Group to Rebrand as XML Financial Group

Samson Wealth Management Group to Rebrand as XML Financial Group

June 15, 2024

You may have missed

Relative Return: What do fund managers look for in new hires?

Relative Return: What do fund managers look for in new hires?

June 16, 2024

Score the Highest APY Available With This CD

June 15, 2024
Samson Wealth Management Group to Rebrand as XML Financial Group

Samson Wealth Management Group to Rebrand as XML Financial Group

June 15, 2024
Vet shares top tips for saving money

Vet shares top tips for saving money

June 15, 2024
Arizona State Football Coach Bluntly States How Much NIL Money He Needs

Arizona State Football Coach Bluntly States How Much NIL Money He Needs

June 15, 2024
I Grew Up Middle Class: Here's How I Broke My Worst Money Habits as an Adult

I Grew Up Middle Class: Here’s How I Broke My Worst Money Habits as an Adult

June 15, 2024