Relative Return: The role of real estate in a portfolio

In this episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Andrew Lockhart, managing partner at Metrics Credit Partners, about commercial property and real estate equity.

Listen as they discuss:

The appeal of real estate debt and equity funds.

Possible returns generated by the asset class.

Metrics’ upcoming real estate income fund.

Which commercial building types are performing well.

How Metrics works with developers to manage finance risks.

The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited (ABN 45 003 278 831, AFSL 235 150) is the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Master Income Trust and Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (the Trusts). Equity Trustees Limited (ACN 004 031 298, AFSL 240 975) is the Responsible Entity of the Metrics Direct Income Fund (Fund). Equity Trustees is a subsidiary of EQT Holdings Limited ABN 22 607 797 615, a publicly listed company on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: EQT).

This content has been prepared by Metrics Credit Partners Pty Ltd ABN 27 150 646 996 AFSL 416 146 (Metrics), the investment manager of the Trusts and Fund. For further information on the Trusts and Fund, please refer to the relevant PDS and Target Market Determination available at http://metrics.com.au .

The information provided is issued by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited and Equity Trustees and has been prepared to provide you with general information only. In preparing this information, The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited and Equity Trustees did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. It is not intended to take the place of professional advice and you should not take action on specific issues in reliance on this information. Neither The Trust Company, Equity Trustees, Metrics nor any of their related parties, their employees or directors, provide any warranty of currency, accuracy, completeness or reliability in relation to such information or accept any liability to any person who relies on it. Neither The Trust Company, Equity Trustees nor Metrics guarantees repayment of capital or any particular rate of return from the Fund. Always consult a licensed and trustworthy professional before making a financial, taxation or legal decision. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Return of capital may not be achieved. Income payments depend on the success of underlying investments and are at the responsible entity’s discretion.