February 15, 2024
image


Swiftonomics are occupying the minds of Australian economists as the artist begins the Australian leg of her tour.

AMP’s chief economist, Shane Oliver, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, predicts that Taylor Swift’s tour will inject $400 million into the economy.

In this podcast he discusses the economic impact Swift’s tour may have on Australia, including:

  • Possible effects on inflation.
  • Whether or not the tour could influence the RBA’s next rate decision.
  • The idea of Swiftonomics and how Taylor has moved from music charts to the financial sphere, and more





Gassing up on a specific day of the week will not save you money

February 15, 2024
How Much Money Did Taylor Swift Make The NFL After Their Most-Watched Super Bowl Ever?

February 15, 2024

MarketMind: Asia Tech Enjoying Nvidia Afterglow

February 15, 2024
February 15, 2024
CBA says Australia's economy likely to remain slow until a third round of tax cuts, low interest rates and inflation moderate

February 15, 2024
NFT sales surge amid rise in crypto prices – here are the 10 best-selling NFTs this week

February 15, 2024
What's going on with Hindustan Unilever shares today?

February 15, 2024
Silicon Valley's biggest 'dogfooding' experiment has begun. The implications are huge.

February 15, 2024