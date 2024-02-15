Relative Return: Gauging the economic influence of Swift’s Aussie tour
Swiftonomics are occupying the minds of Australian economists as the artist begins the Australian leg of her tour.
AMP’s chief economist, Shane Oliver, a self-proclaimed Swiftie, predicts that Taylor Swift’s tour will inject $400 million into the economy.
In this podcast he discusses the economic impact Swift’s tour may have on Australia, including:
- Possible effects on inflation.
- Whether or not the tour could influence the RBA’s next rate decision.
- The idea of Swiftonomics and how Taylor has moved from music charts to the financial sphere, and more