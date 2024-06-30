Relative Return: Changing perceptions on responsible investing
In this week’s episode of Relative Return, host Laura Dew speaks with Jordan Cvetanovski, chairman and chief investment officer at Pella Funds Management, about running his own business, ESG, and global equities.
Listen as they discuss:
- Taking the step to set up his own asset manager.
- The philosophy and process of the Pella Global Generations Fund.
- “Walking the walk” on ESG and aligning that across the company.
- Top-performing holdings including Nvidia and Novo Nordisk.
- His advice to people looking to run their own business.