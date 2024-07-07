July 7, 2024
Relative Return: Advisers’ role in supporting the retirement transition


In this latest episode of Relative Return, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic speaks with Justine Marquet, head of technical services at Allianz Retire+, to discuss the financial and emotional challenges that consumers face as they approach retirement.

Listen as they discuss:

  • Flexibility in retirement products.
  • How advisers can support pre-retirees.
  • The security of a lifetime income.
  • What advisers should consider when selecting an option.
  • The evolving landscape of retirement products over time.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here's How To Save on This Essential

The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here’s How To Save on This Essential

July 7, 2024
Virtual reality gaming facility Zero Latency is starting to make real money

Virtual reality gaming facility Zero Latency is starting to make real money

July 7, 2024

You may have missed

Relative Return: Advisers’ role in supporting the retirement transition

Relative Return: Advisers’ role in supporting the retirement transition

July 7, 2024
The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here's How To Save on This Essential

The Cost of Internet Is Rising: Here’s How To Save on This Essential

July 7, 2024
Virtual reality gaming facility Zero Latency is starting to make real money

Virtual reality gaming facility Zero Latency is starting to make real money

July 7, 2024
Tala holds financial education workshop and MSME exhibit

Tala holds financial education workshop and MSME exhibit

July 7, 2024
Why I Have 13 High-Yield Savings Accounts With Capital One

Why I Have 13 High-Yield Savings Accounts With Capital One

July 7, 2024

Save Time Charging up With This iPhone Charger for $35

July 7, 2024