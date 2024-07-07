Relative Return: Advisers’ role in supporting the retirement transition
In this latest episode of Relative Return, host Maja Garaca Djurdjevic speaks with Justine Marquet, head of technical services at Allianz Retire+, to discuss the financial and emotional challenges that consumers face as they approach retirement.
Listen as they discuss:
- Flexibility in retirement products.
- How advisers can support pre-retirees.
- The security of a lifetime income.
- What advisers should consider when selecting an option.
- The evolving landscape of retirement products over time.