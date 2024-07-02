July 2, 2024
'Reality Is...': How Much Money Did Hindenburg Make By Shorting Adani Stocks And Bonds?


US short-seller Hindenburg Research said that it made $4.1 million in revenue through gains made by shorting of Adani securities by its client. This will hardly break even considering the costs of producing the research, it said, adding, “We have made ~$4.1 million in gross revenue through gains related to Adani shorts from that investor relationship.” Additionally, the firm earned around $31,000 from its own short position on Adani US bonds, which was a small stake.

“Net of legal and research expenses (including time, salaries/compensation, and costs for a 2-year global investigation) we may come out ahead of break even on our Adani short,” it said.

The blog highlighted that media reports previously suggested that Hindenburg had multiple investor partners who collectively made hundreds of millions in gains. However, the SEBI show cause notice clarified that Hindenburg only had one investor relationship for the Adani thesis, which aligns with the firm’s typical approach.

Despite the financial outcome, which might break even after accounting for legal and research expenses, Hindenburg emphasised that their work on Adani remains the most fulfilling. The blog noted that the research was never financially justified and carried significant personal risk, yet it stands as the work they are most proud of.

“But, to date, our research on Adani is by far the work we are most proud of,” it said, adding, “The incentives are clear: The gains from fraudulent activities outweigh the small risks of a potential ‘slap on the wrist’ fine from regulators. And brd on the hundreds of tips and leads we received following the Adani report, Adani is by no means the only lurking and ongoing issue Sebi has failed to address.”

Disclaimer:Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

top videos

View All

  • National Conference Party Forms Manifesto Committee For J&K Elections | English News | News18

  • “Rahul Gandhi Should Immediately Seek Some Therapy Sessions”: Kangana Ranaut | English News

  • Donald Trump Partially Immune From Prosecution For Actions Taken While He Was President: US SC

  • Will Jordan Bardella be Frances next PM?

  • Rahul Gnadhi Posts On Social Media | Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government | English News | News18

    • Aparna Deb

    Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Sh

    first published: July 02, 2024, 12:06 IST



    Source link

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related News

    Travis Barker Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?

    Travis Barker Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?

    July 2, 2024
    Onus falls on boutique AFSLs to recruit new entrants

    Onus falls on boutique AFSLs to recruit new entrants

    July 2, 2024

    You may have missed

    Travis Barker Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?

    Travis Barker Net Worth 2024: How Much Money Does He Make?

    July 2, 2024
    Onus falls on boutique AFSLs to recruit new entrants

    Onus falls on boutique AFSLs to recruit new entrants

    July 2, 2024
    My Adult Daughter Lives at Home With Us to Save Money. We Love It.

    My Adult Daughter Lives at Home With Us to Save Money. We Love It.

    July 2, 2024
    How much money could installing solar panels save you? – The Irish News

    How much money could installing solar panels save you? – The Irish News

    July 2, 2024
    'Reality Is...': How Much Money Did Hindenburg Make By Shorting Adani Stocks And Bonds?

    ‘Reality Is…’: How Much Money Did Hindenburg Make By Shorting Adani Stocks And Bonds?

    July 2, 2024
    Growth & Jobs | Enhanced transparency and money management will define banks of the future – Pragnell | News

    Growth & Jobs | Enhanced transparency and money management will define banks of the future – Pragnell | News

    July 2, 2024