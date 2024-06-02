Readers off money-making ideas, possible sports cuts for Tennessee

The business of college sports is generating more revenue. But expenses are rising, too.

So, I asked my literary contributors for ideas on how Tennessee could increase revenue. But I also asked them if expenses become too great, what sports would they cut?

Here are some of the responses:

Rachel writes: Is the UT Athletic Department having money issues? Oh, I’m so sorry. Maybe some of the athletes could donate some of their NIL money to help out or maybe some Tennessee bourbon distilleries could cut a deal with UT to sell their Vols spirits at games.

Beer is for summer sports – bourbon is for football. I can hear the ice being put in the Coke cups now. Let’s dr$nk to that.

My response: Student-athletes are just starting to make money, and you want them give some of it back? Please.

Just because some football players are making big bucks doesn’t mean they’re so well heeled that they can donate to their university. There’s not much left over when you have to purchase an outrageously expensive vehicle.

David Little: If you want more money, I suggest you Clone Danny White. He’s the best I’ve seen.

My response: That’s a great idea. However, inside sources in UT’s cloning plant, told me White has a non-cloning clause in his contract.

That’s just another example of what a good businessman he is. He’s protecting his brand.

Bill writes: I’d want to see UT Sports’ books. Are they already ahead financially? If not, they could milk the still young NIL Wild, Wild West before the NCAA pours concrete around actual restrictions. E.g., aggressive sponsorships of local entities: Dollywood, the Smokies (baseball team), the to-be-constructed Cherokee recreation complex at exit 407.

My response: You’re not seeing those books. But sources tell me the Vols are practically cloning money.

James writes: Sell lunches with Tennessee athletes, coaches, and administrators.

My response: I appreciate your referencing another survey question: “If you could have lunch with a Tennessee sports celebrity, whom would you pick?”

Colorado Mark writes: If the UT Athletic Department gets in a bind, I got a few bucks to throw at them. Let them know I can be found somewhere up near the Snowy Range fly fishing if they want to contact me. that would be west of Laramie in the middle of nowhere for all those folks east of the I40 bridge over the Clinch.

My response: I’m sure Tennessee would appreciate your generous offer. However, it doesn’t need money badly enough to organize a search party and track down a fan in the middle of nowhere.

It probably would prefer to cut sports before venturing into the wilderness you now call home.

James writes: The only sports I care about are, in descending order of preference: football, basketball, and baseball/softball – cut all the rest and I won’t even notice they are gone.

My response: How shortsighted of you.

Nobody was upset when the first couple of plants vanished from the Amazon rain forest. Now, we’re in the midst of a global climate crisis.

Chris writes: Don’t cut a program. Figure it out. Cutting programs is because someone is being lazy. That stuff is low hanging fruit. I coach at an NAIA school, and we ADD programs because it strengthens our school.

My response: The question about cutting sports was a hypothetical question. But I appreciate your passion for college sports and this column.

Passion like that could go a long way toward your being inducted into my Literary Contributors Hall of Fame. The first class will be announced in December.

Ken writes: I would cut soccer. I know everybody loves soccer. It’s the most popular sport in the world – blah, blah, blah. But it’s boring.

My response: I became interested in soccer after former Tennessee star Claire Raine endorsed my column for a ridiculous amount of money.

When she transferred to Florida State, my interest in the sport waned. My passion for the sport could be revived with another player endorsement.

Or maybe, Claire will transfer back.

Bill writes: Cut rowing. I admit that it’s handy to have the Tennessee River for practicing, but if something has to go, it’s rowing.

My response: Crew serves a purpose in that it provides more scholarships for female student-athletes and helps meet the school’s Title IX requirements.

The sport enhances UT’s reputation as an international university. Tennessee’s crew team includes five athletes from New Zealand, four from Canada, two from Australia, and one from Scotland.

The sport also has contributed to the influx of Californians to Knoxville. Six members of Tennessee’s team are from California.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.