Ramit Sethi shares common mistake couples make with money

“Often one partner has taken on the role of the ‘money person,'” he tells CNBC Make It. “But what happens if that person is hit by a bus? It’s dangerous for one partner to hold all the financial knowledge.” And if one person is responsible for making all of the money choices, the other may feel disempowered in the relationship as well, he says. In fact, around 25% of partners resent being left out of financial decisions, according to a 2024 study from Fidelity Investments. Here’s Sethi’s advice for how couples can successfully manage their money together.

If you’re the “money person” in your relationship, you might want to make a change, Sethi says. “The person who’s the ‘money person’ has to take on the responsibility of gently recalibrating the relationship.” The simplest way to begin sharing financial responsibilities is to pick a few spending categories for each person to manage. One person may make sure that the grocery expenses don’t go above a certain number, while the other may take charge of insurance bills. “What you want are clear lines of responsibility and clear lines of ownership,” Sethi says. “People respond well to ownership and want to play a role in the finances.” Additionally, if you’re the “money person,” don’t overuse financial terms like “compound interest” or “tax-advantaged accounts” that your partner may not understand. “It’s often the case that one partner doesn’t truly know what those things mean,” he says. “You’ve got to meet people where they are.”