June 8, 2024
Quidditch Champions releases in September, will probably make an ungodly sum of money


Last year’s wizard school adventure Hogwarts Legacy notably did not include playable Quidditch, the Harry Potter world’s high-flying version of field hockey. That omission created the opportunity for a Quidditch-centric game to appear after the fact and, like Hogwarts Legacy, probably make a gazillion dollars off of the hordes of Potter obsessives out there.

That opportunity hasn’t been missed by Warner Bros: Quidditch Champions will release for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC (on Steam and the Epic Games Store) later this year on September 3. The date was announced during today’s Summer Game Fest stream.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

chess pieces money UHNW

How Wealth Managers Can Compete With Family Offices for UHNW Clients

June 8, 2024
Closed a Chime Account? You Could Get $150 if You Didn't Get Your Refund on Time

Closed a Chime Account? You Could Get $150 if You Didn’t Get Your Refund on Time

June 8, 2024

You may have missed

Quidditch Champions releases in September, will probably make an ungodly sum of money

Quidditch Champions releases in September, will probably make an ungodly sum of money

June 8, 2024
chess pieces money UHNW

How Wealth Managers Can Compete With Family Offices for UHNW Clients

June 8, 2024
Closed a Chime Account? You Could Get $150 if You Didn't Get Your Refund on Time

Closed a Chime Account? You Could Get $150 if You Didn’t Get Your Refund on Time

June 8, 2024
Game 'Get The Bag' Aims To Revolutionize Financial Wellness

Game ‘Get The Bag’ Aims To Revolutionize Financial Wellness

June 8, 2024
93% of Americans Are Worried About Inflation. How Rising Prices Are Changing How We Spend and Save

93% of Americans Are Concerned About Inflation, CNET Survey Finds

June 8, 2024
Penny Hoarder

Is the Blitz Game App Legit? Our Full Review

June 7, 2024