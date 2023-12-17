Quick 'flame' setting on your stove will save you $28 on your energy bills

THERE aren’t many alternatives to using the stove, but there are ways to use it efficiently and save money.

One of the most important things to watch for when using the stove is the color of the flame.

Watching the color of the flame on your stove can help save energy and lower utility bills Credit: Getty

No matter what temperature it is set to, the flame should always burn blue in natural gas appliances.

Yellow flames indicate the gas is burning inefficiently and an adjustment may need to be made, reports the Department of Energy.

If you see yellow flames, you should consult the manufacturer or utility provider.

Beyond that, you should also make sure that range-top burners and reflectors are clean.

They will better reflect the heat and save energy.

Keeping pots and pans covered while cooking will also cut back on the energy being used.

On average, it costs $2.34 per month to run a gas stove compared to $5.94 for an electric stove.

Making sure you’re using the right-sized pan for the burner will also cut back on energy use.

For example, using a 6-inch pan on an 8-inch burner wastes approximately 40% of the heat produced on an electric cooktop.

CUT DOWN ON KITCHEN UTILITY COSTS

The oven is another pricey appliance to run.

One simple way to cut back on the costs is by skipping preheating.

Most people assume preheating is necessary, but foregoing it can save you around 10% on your energy bill, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Rather than using the preheat setting, people can put on the broiler for three to five minutes and then set their oven to the desired temperature.

Another money-saving hack involves the refrigerator, which accounts for 20% of a utility bill.

Ensuring the condenser coils are cleaned at least once a year could improve the appliance’s efficiency by 30%.

It’s important to note the fridge must be unplugged when cleaning the coils.

