QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $243,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)





QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $98.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

