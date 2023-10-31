October 31, 2023
Public toilets closed to save money could now re-open before Christmas


Public toilets closed by Falkirk Council to save money could be re-opened before Christmas thanks to the efforts of a community campaign.

Grangemouth’ s toilets were closed earlier this year, causing an outcry. A group of volunteers dubbed ‘the loo crew’ set out to take over the much-needed facilities and get them back in use.

And now they have told supporters that an inspection of the building is due to be carried out this week and Falkirk Council have said if there are no major problems it will hand the keys over for access before Christmas.

The small team of volunteers, led by disabled mum Pamela Young, are pleased that their campaigning, lobbying and organising looks like it will have paid off.

They have already had a look at the premises and were surprised and pleased to find that everything looks in good condition. They are also delighted that they have several volunteers in place ready to help the toilets open again.

Pam said she and the team have been delighted by the support from friends and the wider community who have made sure they have plenty of loo rolls and cleaning materials to open.

Willie Stewart, Kiera Young, Pamela Young and June Ramage at Grangemouth’s public toilets, which are now closed (Image: LDRS )

The toilets will initially open with a three-month lease as the group will have to form a SCIO to take on full responsibility for the building through an asset transfer.

Pam admits it has all been rather daunting but she is in no doubt that it will all be worthwhile as the reopening the toilets will be welcomed by many.



