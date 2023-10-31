Public toilets closed to save money could now re-open before Christmas

Public toilets closed by Falkirk Council to save money could be re-opened before Christmas thanks to the efforts of a community campaign.

And now they have told supporters that an inspection of the building is due to be carried out this week and Falkirk Council have said if there are no major problems it will hand the keys over for access before Christmas.

The small team of volunteers, led by disabled mum Pamela Young, are pleased that their campaigning, lobbying and organising looks like it will have paid off.

They have already had a look at the premises and were surprised and pleased to find that everything looks in good condition. They are also delighted that they have several volunteers in place ready to help the toilets open again.

Pam said she and the team have been delighted by the support from friends and the wider community who have made sure they have plenty of loo rolls and cleaning materials to open.

The toilets will initially open with a three-month lease as the group will have to form a SCIO to take on full responsibility for the building through an asset transfer.

Pam admits it has all been rather daunting but she is in no doubt that it will all be worthwhile as the reopening the toilets will be welcomed by many.

She said: “There is still a lot to finalise and we need to wait for the results of the survey. But – fingers crossed, all being well – it looks like we could actually be open before Christmas!”

Pam thanked her neighbour Janice Wilson who knitted various items to sell with all proceeds going to the Loo Crew’s campaign. Pam’s friend Zareen Smith also donated home baking that went down a treat at the event.

Along with a tombola, they welcomed plenty of customers and raised £267 on the day, despite the heavy rain.

