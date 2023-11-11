Proposed film content act could save theatres money long term

Movie classification is important so people know when not to take their little ones to a horror film, but those classifications are changing soon in Saskatchewan.

That’s because of new legislation that is set out to help theatre owners cut back on costs.

According to Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre, the proposed Film Content Information Act would “modernize the film classification system. It will remove requirements on film operators for showing a film in the province. And it will ensure that filmgoers have comprehensive information that they need before viewing a film.”

To classify and exhibit a film in the province, operators have to pay a fee of up to $440 per film when it needs an age classification. The proposed act removes that cost.

Eyre said this is a no-brainer of an idea to help theatre owners.

She’s heard from other film operators who this is an expensive cost. By getting rid of the fee, it will save operators thousands in the long run.

“That has been an expensive and cumbersome requirement,” she explained.

It will be especially good for independent movie theatres like the newly opened Moonlight Theatre.

“It’s good for (small theatres) as a business and good for red-tape reduction,” said Eyre.

Bigger, chain theatres like Cineplex will also benefit from the proposed act as many theatres are still facing financial pressures from the pandemic and digital streaming.

Theatres also won’t have to jump through complex hoops to get films classified.

According to Eyre, there are up to seven sets of fees and systems a film has to go through before it can be shown in theatres in Saskatchewan. The proposed act avoids that.

“This will enable them to not have to go through that system, but they’ll still have to get information out there about what content is in the film,” explained Eyre.

What does this mean for the average moviegoer? There isn’t a major difference. Theatre operators will still be required to give movies their appropriate ratings.

The government will lay out in the regulations what information still has to be put out for the public, like age restrictions, nudity, coarse language or substance abuse for example.

“All those sorts of things can be covered off and can still be required under the regulations, they just won’t have to pay to get that classification in the first place,” said Eyre.

Film ratings in Saskatchewan

General (G): A film is classified as “General” if the contents are considered acceptable for all age groups. Films with this rating are allowed to include occasional violence, occasional swearing and coarse language, the most innocent of sexually suggestive scenes, and nudity. If a film includes any of the above, a warning accompanying the film’s advertisements may be required.

Parental Guidance (PG): A film is classified as “Parental Guidance” where the themes or content of the film may not be suitable for all children, although there is no age restriction.

14A: A film is classified as “14A” where the film is suitable for viewing by people aged 14 or older. Children under 14 are admitted only if accompanied by an adult. Films with this rating may contain violence, coarse language, and/or sexually suggestive scenes.

18A: A film is classified as “18A” where the film is suitable for viewing by people aged 18 or older. People under age 18 will not be admitted, unless accompanied by an adult. Films with this rating may contain horror, explicit violence, frequent coarse language, and sexually suggestive scenes.

Restricted (R): People under the age of 18 are not granted entrance to “Restricted” films. Films with a restricted rating contain some or all of the following: Sexually explicit scenes, brutal violence, intense horror and/or other disturbing scenes, and frequent use of coarse language and swearing.

Adult (A): Admittance to films classified as “Adult” is restricted to people 18 years and older. The film contains predominantly sexually explicit activity.

— With files from 980 CJME’s Lisa Schick