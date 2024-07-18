Private tutoring is wholly unethical and gives rich, thick kids an advantage — and I’m all for it

The private tutoring of children is fundamentally unethical. A few years ago that was my belief, and I could make a good case for it with friends over a pint when we had just left university.

Many were supplementing their meagre graduate incomes with maths and English lessons for young Tabithas and Tarquins and, at astronomic hourly rates, it was making them quite well off. But the unfairness, I cried. Why should little toffs get even more of a leg up because their parents are rich? Especially grating was “Oxbridge tutoring”, where Oxford and Cambridge grads coached rich kids on how to get in.

There was something of a chip on my shoulder. I had managed to do well without any help — we couldn’t afford it — so why should the cream of the elite (thick and rich) gain an advantage in their exams and university applications?

With the crushing burdens of living costs, the extra money can be essential. I can no longer carp at people who do this

There was a secondary consideration. From conversations with friends who tutored, I was under the strong impression that the parents who hired them were not very nice: haughty, overbearing types with large, loveless homes.

A few authenticating anecdotes strengthened this impression. One friend had been tutoring a boy via Zoom when his stern father burst into shot to ask: what is a woodchuck? My friend mentioned a bird called Woody who chips away at trees. No! A woodchuck is a rodent; she was thinking of a woodpecker. Since the boy was studying an ecological subject, the father sacked her.

This, I’ve realised, is unfair. Most of the parents are good sorts spending their money to do something constructive: to improve their child’s education.

But there’s another reason I’ve changed my mind on tutoring. Since the introduction of tuition fees at British universities, the graduate degree has essentially been turned into a commodity that 18-year-olds buy, on loan.

So tutoring is, I suppose, a way for students to profit from the asset they have invested in. At a time when graduates often feel short-changed — all that academic success to find yourself working in a cafe — tutoring is a chance to make money from your education.

For many it is a part-time job, squeezed into free evenings or lunch breaks. With the crushing burdens of living costs, especially in London, the extra money can be essential. I can no longer carp at people who do this.

In fact, browsing the hourly rates of some tutoring agencies, I’m minded to join them.

Ethan Croft is editor of Londoner’s Diary