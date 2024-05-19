Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)





Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $28,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,180.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $32.21 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).







Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.