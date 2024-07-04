July 4, 2024
Pouce Coupe looks to consolidate senior administrative roles in effort to save money


POUCE COUPE —
The Village of Pouce Coupe is looking to consolidate a pair of senior management roles in the effort to save money.

The current Chief Administrative Officer will be returning to her role of Corporate Officer. Sandy Stokes had been the CAO for the past year.

A recruitment firm has been hired to fill the new role that would see the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer combined into one job.

A special in-camera meeting is being held at the Village Office on Thursday night. While it’s closed to the public, it’s believed that council is getting advice on hiring.





