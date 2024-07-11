Potential target Quilter invests in simple wealth management plan

Quilter, the FTSE 250 wealth manager, has never quite recovered its share price to its pre-pandemic level. The £1.7 billion business still trades more than a quarter below this 2020 high, even after rebounding about 18 per cent so far this year.

The group, which can date its origins back to 1771, listed on both the London and Johannesburg stock exchanges in 2018. Since then it has massively simplified its model, having sold off various parts of the business, including a life assurance division and its international operations, to become a more focused UK wealth management group.

That being said, Quilter does have a more complex model than some of its rivals in the sector. It is made up of two key segments: high net