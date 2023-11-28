November 28, 2023
Polk County Treasurer Steve Milligan has sued Polk County and its administrative officer, Greg Hansen, alleging they are preventing him from doing the job he was elected to do.


For three years since being elected, Polk County Treasurer Steve Milligan said the extent of his work has been to check and forward e-mails and voicemails because county commissioners discarded the traditional duties for the position before he was elected.

Milligan has sued Polk County and administrative officer Greg Hansen, claiming Hansen and the county interfered with his ability to perform duties of the treasurer position that are laid out in state law.

His lawsuit alleges he has been given limited access to things like financial documents and denied the ability to distribute county funds by writing checks.

He told the Statesman Journal that at one point he didn’t go to his office in the basement of Polk County Courthouse in Dallas for nearly a year and still was paid a monthly $1,000 stipend.



November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023

November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023
Polk County treasurer claims commissioners broke state law

November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023
November 28, 2023