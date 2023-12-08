Plymouth Junior High students learn money management skills
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WSBT) —
How many adults have said they didn’t know how to properly manage their money?
Far too many adults say that and that’s why Plymouth’s Lincoln Jr High is working to end that cycle by offering a program that teaches that lifelong money skill.
They are breaking that trend of students not knowing how to properly manage their money.
It’s an initiative helping students not only find success but manage and build personal wealth.
It’s no secret that there are many adults that have issues budgeting their money or are living paycheck to paycheck?
That’s now a thing of the past for Lincoln Jr High students as they take part of a Junior Achievement Program that teaches students skills useful into their adult lives.
The program coordinator tells WSBT financial literacy has always been a part of her curriculum. However, with a shift in scheduling, all 7th grade students now take the class every Friday morning.
“Will give them the benefit of being able to know what to do with their money and prioritize, hopefully helping them create good habits instead of bad habits going forward,” said Darlene Derifield, Junior Achievement program coordinator.
They had a kickoff for the program back in November with guest speakers discussing budgeting and borrowing practices to understanding pay checks and mortgages.
That curriculum was then passed on to all of the 7th grade teachers to have conversations with the students.
“We’re talking about creating budgets and setting budgets plans so that you know what money you have to spend and the things you can do with it.. we talk about investing in the future,” said Kevin Garrity, 7th grade humanities teacher.
The program has been offered to students for 2-3 years now and they continue to add to it and perfect the process.
One student tells me she’s looking forward to what the future holds with what she’s learning.
“I’m really excited to learn how to manage my money, so may be a millionaire when I grow up,” said Amioia Grove, student.
But is also focused on the bigger picture.
“I want to start young so in the future, I can buy like dreams, but also priorities that I need in the future,” said Grove.
It’s a curriculum many are glad to see come into classrooms.
“The more we can do to help kids be prepared and ready to be good consumers there’s a benefit that we definitely shouldn’t pass up,” said Derifield.
The program coordinator tells me she hopes this program will go on long into the future with the aim of creating an everlasting impact.