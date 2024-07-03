Plutus Wealth Exits Yatharth Hospital for Rs 101 Crore: Rediff Moneynews

Plutus Wealth Management LLP sold its 2.9% stake in Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services for Rs 101 crore through an open market transaction. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares.

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Plutus Wealth Management LLP on Wednesday exited Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services by selling its entire 2.9 per cent stake in the company for Rs 101 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Plutus Wealth Management sold 25 lakh shares, amounting to a 2.91 per cent stake in healthcare provider Yatharth Hospital.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 405.07 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 101.27 crore.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 20 lakh shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services at an average price of Rs 405 per piece.

This took the transaction value to Rs 81 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services fell 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 413.25 apiece on the BSE.