Plans to change Colchester’s recycling collections to save money

Image caption, The proposals would simplify collections for residents, the council says

Author, Matthew Critchell

Role, Local Democracy Reporter, Essex

1 hour ago

A council has plans to shake up its approach to recycling collections in a bid to save money and make it easier for residents.

Colchester City Council has proposed replacing the current system of collecting materials separately, to residents using one wheeled bin for plastics, paper, metals and card and only a separate box for glass.

The council, which is led by a minority Liberal Democrat administration, has tried to reduce the cost of waste services by £1m by 2026/27 as it was “facing significant financial pressure”.

A consultation on the changes is taking place until 16 August.

‘Reduce carbon emissions’

The council has said the changes will also improve the health and wellbeing of the collection teams by reducing the number of boxes and sacks they need to lift and load onto collection vehicles.

The new service would provide the authority with a saving of 20% and it would streamline the number of vehicles used, reducing carbon emissions, according to the consultation document.

Martin Goss, a Liberal Democrat councillor and portfolio holder for waste, neighbourhood services and leisure, said: “We are facing significant financial pressure, and to help counteract these pressures, we must alter the way we do things and improve the way we manage waste.”

A consultation report with recommendations will be taken to the cabinet in October.