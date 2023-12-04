December 5, 2023
PIP claimants could be eligible for seven discounts to save money


The cost-of-living remains high in Yorkshire and the rest of the UK and there are many ways to save money, particularly if you receive Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

Around 22.4 million people in the UK claim some Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits to help them get by. However, the cost of day-to-day items and services remains high, particularly as we enter into winter and fuel costs increase, reports The Express.

As a result, its important to know how you can save some money. When it comes to those who receive PIP payments, there are a few different ways to save cash.

Disabled Facilities Grant

If you claim benefits for a disability in England you could receive a grant of up to £30,000 to make changes to your home, such as installing a stair-lift or a walk-in-shower. The amount you receive depends on factors such as your household income.

You can apply for this grant through your local council.

Council Tax

People who claim PIP could be entitled to discounts of up to 100% depending on the component and rate of PIP being received. You can apply if you rent a home or own a home.

You can also apply if you are unemployed or working. To find out if you are eligible and how much you are eligible for, you should contact your local council.



